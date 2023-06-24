Odd News Roundup: Tokyo residents find comfort in fluffy, street-strolling alpacas
Tokyo residents find comfort in fluffy, street-strolling alpacas
The quiet of early morning streets in one downtown Tokyo neighbourhood is broken by joggers, parents with children in strollers - and a pair of alpacas, out for their daily constitutional walk. On leads held by their keepers, Akane and Satsuki trot down streets past shops and temples, crop grass in a pocket park and share crosswalks with the occasional pedestrian before heading back to their home at an indoor petting zoo, "Alpaca Land".
(With inputs from agencies.)
