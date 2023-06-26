Thane well caves in amid heavy rains; none hurt

A well and its surrounding land caved-in on Monday morning in Maharashtra's Thane district which received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, civic authorities said.

No person was injured in the incident which took place at Jeevan Baug in Mumbra area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

A two-wheeler parked nearby fell into the well after it caved-in, he said.

Heavy rains lashed Thane city and its neighbouring areas in the last 24 hours.

At around 6.50 am, the well and its surrounding portion caved-in, following which a scooter parked nearby fell into the water body, the official said.

The vehicle was yet to be pulled out, he said. Thane city received 85.49 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Monday. It recorded 38.87 mm downpour in just one hour between 2.30 am and 3.30 a.m. on Monday, the official said. Since January this year, the city has so far received 225.25 mm rainfall, compared to 179.49 mm during the same period last year, he added.

