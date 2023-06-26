Another tigress succumbs to old age in Vizag Zoo

One more tigress died at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Viskhapatnam, its curator said on Monday.

Kumari, a 23-year-old tigress had died on the same day as Janaki on Saturday. Janaki was a 22-year-old tigress, which succumbed to old age on Saturday morning.

''With immense grief, we announce that a tigress named Kumari housed in ARC, aged about 23 years died in the late night hours of June 24 (Saturday),'' said zoo curator Nandani Salaria in a press release on Monday.

According to the curator, Kumari died due to multi-organ failure caused by senility.

With the death of Kumari, the zoo lost two tigresses in the span of two days.

Kumari was born in 2000 and was brought to the animal rescue centre (ARC) near the zoo after being saved from the 'Famous Circus' back in 2007, said Salaria.

Though the average lifespan of a tiger is around 12–15 years, Salaria highlighted that Kumari managed to live up to 23 years owing to the care extended by ARC staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)