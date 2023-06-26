Two dead, over 1.55 lakh affected in Assam floods

The flood situation in Assam improved with the cessation of rainfall on Monday, as the number of affected people reduced further to 1.55 lakh, although two people drowned during the day, according to an official report.

The number of affected people was 2.07 lakh on Sunday and 4.07 lakh on Saturday.

Two deaths due to drowning in the floodwaters were reported in Barpeta district, with the total toll in such incidents this year increasing to five, according to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). A total of 1,55,896, including 73,915 men, 70,0346 women and 11,935 children were reeling under the impact of the floods in 11 districts.

The affected districts were Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari and Tamulpur. The water level of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries was receding and was not flowing above the danger mark in any place. Barpeta was worst affected with 87,232 suffering, followed by Bajali (44,617), Lakhimpur (17,086) and Nalbari (5,909). Altogether 99 relief camps were functioning, with 2,915 people taking shelter in those.

Altogether 563 villages have been inundated and 3801.63 hectares of crop areas damaged, ASDMA said.

Two embankments have been breached in Darrang district, while three have been damaged in Nalbari district. The floodwaters have also damaged eight roads in Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, Karimganj and Nalbari districts.

Large-scale erosion was reported in Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and Tamulpur, the bulletin added.

