Left Menu

3 pc additional DA for HRTC employees, pensioners notified: Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Monday said employees and pensioners of state road transport corporation will get an additional three per cent dearness allowance DA after a decision to that effect was passed by the board of directors.All liabilities of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation HRTC would be settled in a time-bound manner, Agnihotri, who holds the portfolio of the transport department, said in a statement.

PTI | Una | Updated: 26-06-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 22:44 IST
3 pc additional DA for HRTC employees, pensioners notified: Deputy CM
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Monday said employees and pensioners of state road transport corporation will get an additional three per cent dearness allowance (DA) after a decision to that effect was passed by the board of directors.

All liabilities of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) would be settled in a time-bound manner, Agnihotri, who holds the portfolio of the transport department, said in a statement. A notification on the employee's DA was issued on Monday, the statement said.

Agnihotri said about 15,000 employees and pensioners of the corporation will benefit from the decision on DA. With this decision, the employees of the corporation will now get 34 per cent dearness allowance instead of 31 per cent. The allowance will be applicable from April 1, 2023, it said.

An order has also been issued to increase the ex-gratia benefit for HRTC employees who die on duty.

As per the new order, the minimum benefit has been increased from Rs 35,000 to Rs 55,000 and the maximum from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh for regular employees.

Similarly, orders have also been issued to increase this benefit for contract employees i.e minimum benefit has been increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 35,000 and maximum benefit from Rs 75,000 to Rs one lakh, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
4
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023