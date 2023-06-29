Left Menu

Badrinath national highway blocked following landslide, over 10,000 pilgrims stranded

The Badrinath national highway was blocked on Thursday following a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Uttarakhands Chamoli district, leaving over 10,000 pilgrims stranded for hours, according to officials.The landslide occurred around 950 am near Chhinka and the debris had not been cleared till late evening.

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 29-06-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 21:49 IST
Badrinath national highway blocked following landslide, over 10,000 pilgrims stranded
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Badrinath national highway was blocked on Thursday following a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, leaving over 10,000 pilgrims stranded for hours, according to officials.

The landslide occurred around 9:50 am near Chhinka and the debris had not been cleared till late evening. The stranded pilgrims included those who were on their way to Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, the officials said.

A 100-metre stretch of the highway was affected by the landslide, leading to a huge traffic jam. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the highway, they said.

The stranded pilgrims are waiting in Gauchar, Karnaprayag, Nandprayag and Chamoli and the passenger vehicles in Badrinath, Joshimath and Pipalkoti for the route to be restored, an official release issued here said.

Though the pilgrims are stranded, they are secure, it said.

Many pilgrims are also stranded at the spot where the landslide occurred. They are being provided food and water by the district administration, an official said.

Water tankers are also stationed at the spot to supply drinking water to the stranded pilgrims.

Efforts were being made to clear the rubble and traffic on the route was expected to be restored by late Thursday night, the official said.

Many places in Chamoli were lashed by heavy rains on Wednesday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's intervention: CEO

BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's ...

 Global
2
Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

 Global
3
Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

 Israel
4
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemicals – our discovery could mean a treatment breakthrough

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemica...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023