Vietnamese Ambassador meets Kerala CM, promises direct flight between Kochi and Ho Chi Minh

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai met with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and promised to start a direct flight service between Ho Chi Minh City and Kochi.

The meeting, in which the decision was taken, took place at Vijayan's official residence -- Cliff House -- here on Tuesday, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Vijayan, in a tweet, said the direct flight service would enhance ties between Kerala and Vietnam and also boost the state's tourism and development, ''Had a fruitful interaction with the Ambassador of Vietnam to India @AmbNguyen_T_Hai. He promised to open direct flight services between Ho Chi Minh City and Kochi. This will enhance ties between Kerala and Vietnam, boosting the State's tourism and development,'' the CM tweeted after the meeting.

The move would strengthen various sectors like tourism, finance, trade etc in Kerala, the CMO statement said. The Vietnamese Ambassador, in the meeting, opined that starting a direct flight service from Kerala to Vietnam would be beneficial for both the regions in various fields.

The CM, in the meeting, also stated that Kerala was interested in developing close relations with Vietnam in various fields and that it has already established ties with some provinces of South Vietnam. He also expressed his happiness over the visit of Ben Tre provincial leaders to Kerala, it added.

