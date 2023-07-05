Left Menu

NASA eyes August 15 for launch of SpaceX Crew-7 mission to space station

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 05-07-2023 23:37 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 23:37 IST
Image Credit: NASA
NASA is targeting Tuesday, August 15, for the launch of SpaceX's seventh rotational mission to the International Space Station. The mission, called SpaceX Crew-7, will be lifted by a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, named Endurance, will carry NASA astronaut and mission commander Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut and pilot Andreas Mogensen, along with JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov as mission specialists.

This will be the first spaceflight for Moghbeli and Borisov, and the second flight for Mogensen and Furukawa.

Following a handover period, crew members from NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission, currently aboard the space station, are scheduled for return to Earth aboard their SpaceX Dragon spacecraft 'Endeavour'.

NASA's Commercial Crew Program aims to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation to and from the International Space Station through a partnership with American private industry.

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

