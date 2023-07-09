Heavy rains in Haryana, Punjab

Left Menu

At some places in the two states, water entered houses causing inconvenience to the people.In Ambala in Haryana, rain water also entered several shops at the wholesale cloth market. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, continued to receive heavy showers.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-07-2023 11:48 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 11:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Heavy rains lashed many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic snarls.

For the second consecutive day, rains lashed Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Sonipat among other places in Haryana while Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Rupnagar and Patiala in Punjab also received heavy showers, a Met official here said. At some places in the two states, water entered houses causing inconvenience to the people.

In Ambala in Haryana, rain water also entered several shops at the wholesale cloth market. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, continued to receive heavy showers. It has been raining heavily in the Union Territory since Saturday.

The minimum temperature in the two states and Chandigarh have dropped by few notches after the rains.

More rains have been forecast in parts of Haryana and Punjab during the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

