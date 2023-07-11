Sunrise from space: Check out this breathtaking picture shared by NASA

NASA never fails to captivate us with stunning glimpses of our home planet from space. The agency recently took to Twitter to share this gorgeous picture of a sunrise captured by astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The photograph, showcasing an orbital sunrise, was captured while the station was approximately 270 miles above the South Pacific Ocean, about 2,200 miles west of New Zealand.

The picture showcases the gradual illumination of Earth's atmosphere as the sun begins to rise over the curvature of the planet. The subtle shades of orange, and blue seamlessly merge together, creating a breathtaking spectacle that leaves us in awe.

The picture truly captures the ethereal beauty of the transition between night and day, reminding us of the immense wonder of our planet.

We can cure your Monday blues with this gorgeous sunrise from space 🌅 This photograph from the @Space_Station shows an orbital sunrise beginning to illuminate @NASAEarth's atmosphere as it orbited 270 miles above the south Pacific Ocean about 2,200 miles west of New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/Jy0pPBm4co — NASA Marshall (@NASA_Marshall) July 10, 2023

The International Space Station offers a unique vantage point from which astronauts can witness spectacular views of Earth. The orbiting station serves as a laboratory for scientific research, technological development, and international cooperation.