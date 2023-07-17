Science News Roundup: Russian scientists warn of powerful solar flare activity on Monday

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Russian scientists warn of powerful solar flare activity on Monday

Powerful solar flare activity is forecast for Monday which may interfere with short-wave communications, Russian scientists said after three flares were observed on the sun on Sunday. The Fedorov Institute of Applied Geophysics in Moscow said class X flares were possible, including proton flares, and short-wave radio conditions were expected to deteriorate.

