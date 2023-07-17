Science News Roundup: Russian scientists warn of powerful solar flare activity on Monday
Russian scientists warn of powerful solar flare activity on Monday
Powerful solar flare activity is forecast for Monday which may interfere with short-wave communications, Russian scientists said after three flares were observed on the sun on Sunday. The Fedorov Institute of Applied Geophysics in Moscow said class X flares were possible, including proton flares, and short-wave radio conditions were expected to deteriorate.
