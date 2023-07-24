Drones hit two non-residential buildings in Moscow - mayor
Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2023 07:29 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 07:29 IST
Drones hit two non-residential buildings in Moscow at around 4 a.m. (0100 GMT) on Monday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his Telegram messaging app.
"There was no serious damage or injuries," Sobyanin said.
