Parts of Delhi get moderate to heavy rainfall

Parts of Delhi recorded moderate to heavy rain Wednesday morning leading to waterlogging and disruption in road traffic. The showers brought the temperature down to 23.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius. The last few days saw the maximum temperatures hovering around 38 degrees Celsius. Along with high humidity, the above-normal temperatures had caused distress to city residents. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, warning of moderate rain during the day. A yellow alert has been issued for Thursday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 37.1 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Wednesday, the IMD data showed.

The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ayanagar, Mungeshpur and Mayur Vihar gauged 35.1 mm, 26 mm, 53.5 mm and 110.5 mm of precipitation, respectively. Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered 'light', between 15 and 64.5 mm is 'moderate', between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is 'heavy', between 115.6 and 204.4 is 'very heavy'. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered 'extremely heavy rainfall'.

The city has recorded 368.6 mm of rainfall against a normal of 173.7 mm in July so far. On an average, the city receives 195.8 mm of rainfall in the entire month. Delhi recorded above-normal rainfall in the last four months -- 53.2 mm against a normal of 17.4 mm in March, 20.1 mm against an average of 16.3 mm in April, 111 mm against a normal of 30.7 mm in May, and 101.7 mm against a normal of 74.1 mm in June.

It witnessed its highest rainfall (153 mm) in a single day in July since 1982 on July 8-9 due to an interaction of a western disturbance, monsoonal winds and cyclonic circulation over northwest India. The city received an additional 107 mm of rain in the subsequent 24 hours. In 36 hours starting 8.30 am on July 8, Delhi had recorded an unprecedented 260 mm of rainfall -- prompting the government to issue a flood warning and shut schools temporarily.

The heavy rain transformed roads into gushing streams, parks into watery labyrinths and marketplaces into submerged realms.

