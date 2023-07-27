Himanta inaugurates, lays foundation stone for infra projects worth over Rs 555 cr

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for infrastructure projects worth over Rs 555 crore in Bongaigaon district.

Sarma inaugurated a bridge over River Aie on the Borghola-Kirtanpara Road built at a cost of Rs 69 crore, an ecopark and connected wetland development project worth Rs 15.69 crore, statues of Chilarai and Lachit Borphukan built at a cost of Rs 14 lakh and Rs 8 lakh respectively on the premises of the district library and a conference hall cum convention centre built at Rs 17.94 crore, an official release said.

On the other hand, he laid the foundation stone for development and improvement of roads, at a cost of Rs 417 crore, under Asom Mala scheme, a mini stadium in Barshangaon for which Rs 11.99 crore has been allocated and infrastructure development of Sri Raghunath temple at Srijangram for Rs 6.20 crore.

Addressing a public rally in Bongaigaon, said that the 13 projects which were either inaugurated or for which foundation stones were laid will prove decisive in fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

