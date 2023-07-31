Left Menu

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market

Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market

Novo Nordisk has launched blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy in Germany, its first big European market, hoping Germans will pay hundreds of euros out of pocket for a drug that public health insurance plans are so far barred from covering. The drug, shown to help patients reduce body weight by around 15% when used along with exercise and lifestyle changes, is already available in the United States, but in Europe is so far on sale only in small markets Norway and Denmark.

 

