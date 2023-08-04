CIEL group sets up new office to bridge talent-supply chain gap

Talent solutions provider CIEL Group has set up its new office at an industrial hub near the city, seeking to bridge talent supply chain gaps for businesses, the company said on Friday.

Sri City is a special economic zone located at Tada about 100 km east of Chennai and is home to several companies which have set up manufacturing facilities.

''As we inaugurate our new office in Sri City, we mark the beginning of a remarkable journey for CIEL Group, with several zonal hubs on the horizon.'' CIEL Group Chairperson Ma Foi K Pandiarajan said.

''Our vision is to reshape talent solutions through adaptive HR strategies that cater to the ever-changing demands of our valued clients and candidates,'' he said on the setting up of the new office.

The expansion in Sri City aims to bridge talent supply chain gaps for the businesses in Sri City and provide innovative HR solutions.

CIEL Group envisions a broader national presence through its strategy of cluster approach and be a key contributor to the nation's economic development. CIEL plans to harness the untapped potential for talent pools spread far and wide across the country and make them ready for the future of work by its National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme license issued by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the statement said.

