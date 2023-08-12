Left Menu

A mosque in northwestern Nigeria collapses during prayers, killing 7 worshippers

State officials said the mosque was constructed in the 1830s.Videos apparently recorded at the scene showed a wide opening where a part of the roof fell in.The victims were buried while prayers were held for them at the mosque.

PTI | Abuja | Updated: 12-08-2023 06:34 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 06:34 IST
A mosque in northwestern Nigeria collapses during prayers, killing 7 worshippers
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A part of a mosque collapsed while hundreds of people were inside for prayers Friday, and seven worshippers were killed, authorities said in northwestern Nigeria's Kaduna state.

The Zaria Central Mosque is in Zaria, which is one of northern Nigeria's largest cities.

"Twenty-three persons were affected and evacuated to the hospital by our fire servicemen," the state Emergency Management Agency said. State officials said the mosque was constructed in the 1830s.

Videos apparently recorded at the scene showed a wide opening where a part of the roof fell in.

The victims were buried while prayers were held for them at the mosque. Kaduna Gov Uba Sani ordered an immediate investigation into the disaster and promised to assist those affected by the "heartbreaking incident." His office said an advance team was already in Zaria.

The mosque's collapse comes after more than a dozen building failures in the West African nation in the last year. Authorities often blame such disasters on a failure by officials to enforce building safety regulations and on poor maintenance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023