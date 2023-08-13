Left Menu

Gunfire erupts at prominent Shiite shrine in southern Iran, wounding at least 4 people

It draws pilgrims to Shiraz, which is some 675 kilometres south of Irans capital, Tehran.The attack Sunday night comes after an October 2022 attack on the same shrine killed 13 people and wounded dozens of others.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 13-08-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 22:29 IST
Gunfire erupts at prominent Shiite shrine in southern Iran, wounding at least 4 people
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Gunfire erupted Sunday night at a prominent shrine in southern Iran, wounding at least four people, authorities said.

Information on the attack at Shah Cheragh remained unclear immediately after the shooting, with state media and semiofficial news agencies offering differing details.

The state-run IRNA news agency said four had been wounded, including two workers at the shrine and two pilgrims.

Shah Cheragh is one of Iran's top five Shiite shrines. It draws pilgrims to Shiraz, which is some 675 kilometres south of Iran's capital, Tehran.

The attack Sunday night comes after an October 2022 attack on the same shrine killed 13 people and wounded dozens of others. The Islamic State group claimed the assault, which Iran said had been carried out by a man from Tajikistan, who later died in a hospital after succumbing to injuries he suffered while being detained by security forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia appoints non-resident ambassador for Palestinian territories 

Saudi Arabia appoints non-resident ambassador for Palestinian territories 

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global
4
Skin cancer screening guidelines can seem confusing – three skin cancer researchers explain when to consider getting checked

Skin cancer screening guidelines can seem confusing – three skin cancer rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023