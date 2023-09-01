Left Menu

NASA spacecraft around moon spots likely crash site of Russia's lost lunar lander

A NASA spacecraft around the moon has found the likely crash site of Russias lost lunar lander.

PTI | Capecanaveral | Updated: 01-09-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 19:58 IST
NASA spacecraft around moon spots likely crash site of Russia's lost lunar lander
Representative image Image Credit: Image Credits: Janus illustration - Lockheed Martin
  • Country:
  • United States

A NASA spacecraft around the moon has found the likely crash site of Russia's lost lunar lander. The Luna 25 lander slammed into the moon last month, a harsh end to Russia's first moon mission in almost half a century. Based on observations by its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, NASA said Thursday that it appears the impact created a crater 33 feet (10 meters) across. This fresh crater is about 250 miles (400 kilometers) short of the spacecraft's intended landing site at the lunar south pole, and farther north. NASA's spacecraft found no evidence of a crater in this spot in pictures taken during a flyover last year.

It's located on the steep inner rim of an ancient and considerably larger crater.

Since the newfound crater is close to where scientists believe Russia's lunar lander crashed, ''it is likely to be from that mission, rather than a natural impactor,” NASA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, India's rover is exploring the moon's south polar region after successfully touching down a few days after Russia's failure. India became only the fourth country to pull off a lunar landing.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

 Global
2
Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-capacity

Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-cap...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation; 'Barbie Botox' goes viral but doctors inject caution and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price re...

 Global
4
Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023