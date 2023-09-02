CM Khattar launches 11 projects in Faridabad at over Rs 93 crore

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday laid the foundation stones for 11 projects aimed at improving infrastructure, educational opportunities, and community services in Faridabad district at a cost of over Rs 93 crore.

These development projects are set to bring about substantial improvement across various sectors in the region, a statement issued here said.

The chief minister launched six road projects undertaken by the Public Works Department at an estimate of around Rs 66.5 crore. These projects would enhance the local road infrastructure, providing better connectivity and accessibility for residents, the statement added.

The education department received a boost of around Rs 19.62 crore with the chief minister laying the foundation stone for four school buildings. This initiative is aimed at creating a more conducive learning environment for the youth of the state, emphasising the importance of quality education and its role in empowering the next generation, the government said.

Khattar also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a community hall in Sector 48 here. This project, estimated at around Rs 7 crore, aims to provide essential facilities such as table tennis, a gym, and a badminton hall for the residents of the area. The construction of this community hall is expected to be completed within 18 months, the statement said.

Other projects that were launched on Saturday include the reconstruction of the 7.25-km long Faridabad-Mangrola road at a cost of about Rs 17.5 crore, construction of a four-lane and around an 8-km long road for about Rs 27.15 crore, strengthening work of 3.86-km long Atali to Arwa road for around Rs 5.10 crore and the strengthening work of 2.76-km long Sikri to Piala road with an estimated expenditure of about Rs 1.4 crore.

Besides these, the chief minister also laid the foundation stone of Government High School in the NIT-1 area here for Rs 3.78 lakh and a new building of Government Secondary Senior Secondary School Badauli to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 3.60 crore. The event also marked the start of the construction of Martyr Lieutenant Rajesh Thapa Government Girls Senior Secondary School and Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Tigaon to provide state-of-the-art facilities and promote educational excellence for Rs 7.68 crore and RS 4.8 crore respectively.

