Left Menu

(Updated) ISRO's Vikram Lander successfully executes lunar hop; soft lands on the Moon again | Watch

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 04-09-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 11:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

 

Video Credit: Twitter (@isro)

The Indian Space Research Organisation's Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander underwent a hop experiment on Sunday, September 3, on the Moon. While the lander had already achieved a safe and soft landing on the Moon's South Pole late last month, this was an entirely different mission objective.

According to ISRO, after issuing the command, the Vikram Lander fired its engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm and landed safely at a distance of 30 - 40 cm away from its original landing point. The lander is healthy and its payloads, which were folded back for the experiment, were deployed again.

"All systems performed nominally and are healthy. Deployed Ramp, ChaSTE and ILSA were folded back and redeployed successfully after the experiment," ISRO said on Monday.

This successful hop experiment, as the agency says, will open up new possibilities for future lunar sample return and human missions to the Moon.

ISRO took to social media to share a video of Vikram Lander's hop experiment on the Moon.

Update 1

Vikram Lander has been set into sleep mode and its payloads are now switched off. The lander will fall asleep next to the Pragyan rover once the solar power is exhausted and the battery is drained, ISRO said on Monday, adding that they will awake at the next sunrise, expected around September 22, 2023.

The rover was set into sleep mode on Saturday, September 2.

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global
4
'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023