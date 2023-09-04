Left Menu

Southern West Bengal likely to get more rains till Wednesday

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-09-2023 16:42 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 16:42 IST
A cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area, bringing heavy rain over Gangetic West Bengal till Wednesday morning, officials said.

Several places in Gangetic West Bengal -- the plains in the southern part of the state along the Ganga, its distributaries and tributaries -- received heavy overnight rain owing to the weather system.

The weather office warned of more heavy rainfall in the region till Wednesday morning due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation, which is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area.

Kanthi in the coastal Purba Medinipur district received the highest rainfall in the 24 hours till 8.30 am of Monday at 75.8 mm, while Kolkata received 37.8 mm precipitation during the same period.

The other places in south Bengal which received a considerable amount of rainfall are the seaside resort of Digha (68.4 mm), Sriniketan (60.4 mm) and Haldia (44.2 mm).

