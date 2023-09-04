Left Menu

Nepal unveils 5th-century Buddhist Stupa reconstructed with India's aid

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 04-09-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 19:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 5th-century Buddhist Stupa, severely damaged during the 2015 Nepal earthquake and subsequently reconstructed with India's assistance, was inaugurated near here on Monday.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava and Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City Chiri Babu Maharjan jointly inaugurated the new building of the Shree Napichandra Mahavihar built at a cost of NPR 3.84 crore (approx INR 2,40 cr) under the Government of India’s post-earthquake reconstruction Grant in the cultural heritage sector in Nepal, officials said.

The 5th century Buddhist Stupa situated in Lalitpur district, 7 km east of Kathmandu, was severely damaged during the 2015 earthquake which killed nearly 9,000 people and injured over 21,000.

The reconstruction work of the monument was carried out under the technical assistance of Indian National Trust for Art and Culture Heritage (INTACH).

During his address at the inauguration ceremony, Ambassador Srivastava highlighted the robust ongoing co-operation between India and Nepal in several sectors.

India and Nepal have historic cultural similarities and heritage to preserve for the future generations, the envoy underlined.

India has been working with Nepal for restoration of cultural heritage projects in the past too, he said, adding that it is a reflection of ''our common culture which is the strength of our friendly relationship'', he said.

On his part, Lalitpur Mayor Maharjan thanked India for its heritage conservation initiatives in his district as well as in the entire Nepal.

In addition to Shree Napichandra Mahavihar, India has extended its support for the reconstruction of half a dozen of heritage sites in Lalitpur that were damaged in the 2015 earthquake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

