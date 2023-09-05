PM10, PM2.5 levels in Delhi declined by 45 per cent since 2014: Environment Minister Gopal Rai

In a ''big relief'' for the residents of the national capital, the PM10 and PM2.5 levels have declined by an average of 45 per cent in the city in the last nine years, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

He also said in view of the upcoming G20 summit, the environment department has been asked to keep a special watch on the pollution hotspots in the city.

Addressing a press conference here after a meeting with environment department officials, Rai said work on a ''winter action plan'' to tackle any rise in air pollution levels has begun.

This year, the winter action plan will focus on stubble and garbage burning, vehicular and dust pollution, monitoring of pollution hotspots, a dialogue with the Centre and neighbouring states, a ''green war room'' and a green app, among others, Rai said.

The level of particulate matter (PM) 10 and 2.5 usually start increasing from the last week of October and attain their peak in November, when the temperature plummets, requiring measures to check the poor quality of air, he added.

''There is news of big relief for Delhi's people. The PM10 and PM2.5, which are two important parameters of the air quality and determine the level of air pollution in Delhi, have registered a downward trend since 2014 due to the efforts of people and the government,'' the minister said.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is determined to bring it further down, he asserted.

Citing data from previous years, Rai said from 2014 to August 2023, the PM10 level has declined by 42 per cent. It was 324 in 2014, 295 in 2015, 303 in 2016, 277 in 2017, 277 in 2018, 230 in 2019, 187 in 2020, 221 in 2021, 223 in 2022 and 188 until August 2023, he said.

Similarly, the PM2.5 level has declined by 46 per cent -- 149 in 2014, 133 in 2015, 137 in 2016, 130 in 2017, 128 in 2018, 112 in 2019, 101 in 2020, 113 in 2021, 103 in 2022 and 81 in 2023 (till August) -- the minister said while showing a chart.

He said on September 12, the city government would hold a meeting of experts from 24 organisations associated with pollution mitigation and take their opinion for preparing the winter action plan.

Also, a meeting of 28 departments and agencies will be held on September 14 to seek their feedback on ways to tackle high levels of air pollution during the winter season, Rai added.

Based on the key points outlined in the winter action plan, specific responsibilities will be given to various departments during the meeting scheduled for September 14, he said.

