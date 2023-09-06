Left Menu

Yadav highlights contributions made towards fulfillment of objectives of environmental agreements

Shri Yadav mentioned that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, measures have been taken to achieve sustainable and balanced development with the ‘protection of human health and environment’ at its core.

Updated: 06-09-2023 16:12 IST
The Union Minister said India has been ahead of the curve in aligning its domestic regulations such that the Extended Producer Responsibility framework is already implemented as a waste management tool. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBChandigarh)
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav participated in the virtual ‘High-Level Dialogue on Human Health and Environment’ convened under the 2nd Berlin Forum on Chemicals and Sustainability – Just Transition Towards a Pollution-free Planet on 04th September 2023.

The event was convened to build a common understanding of the issue and provide high-level political guidance and momentum on key international issues and priorities regarding sound management of chemicals and waste. It also aimed to garner support and ensure a high level of ambition of the ‘SAICM Beyond 2020’ during the upcoming 5th meeting of the International Conference on Chemicals Management (ICCM5).

Speaking at the event, Shri Yadav highlighted the importance of the chemical manufacturing sector, particularly in India and potential consequences of their adverse impacts due to capacity constraints faced by many countries. He highlighted the contributions made towards the fulfillment of the objectives of Multi-lateral environmental agreements. The Union Minister said India has been ahead of the curve in aligning its domestic regulations such that the Extended Producer Responsibility framework is already implemented as a waste management tool.

The Union Minister also highlighted that a process is going on to put in place a mechanism for the registration, authorization, hazard classification, and labeling of chemicals, before being put to commercial use to address the growing needs of chemical sector, resolve regulatory challenges and address innovation.

