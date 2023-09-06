Left Menu

Cabinet approves additional allocation of Rs 1,164 cr for industrial development scheme for Himachal, Uttarakhand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 15:41 IST
Cabinet approves additional allocation of Rs 1,164 cr for industrial development scheme for Himachal, Uttarakhand
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved additional allocation of Rs 1,164.53 crore for an industrial development scheme 2017 for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The additional fund was required to meet the committed liabilities under the scheme up to 2028-29.

Under this scheme, the total financial outlay was Rs 131.90 crore, Union Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters here.

The decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The cabinet has approved the central sector industrial development scheme 2017 (IDS, 2017) for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for additional fund requirement to meet the committed liabilities under the scheme up to 2028-29.

The requirement of an additional fund to meet the committed liabilities up to 2028-2029 is Rs 1,164.53 crore.

Thakur said that 774 units were registered under the scheme and the additional fund will go to them.

The government provides incentives under the scheme to companies for investment in these two states.

The incentives include access to credit and insurance.

All eligible new and existing industrial units on their substantial expansion in the manufacturing and service sector located anywhere in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be provided Central Capital Investment Incentive for access to credit (CCIIAC) at the rate of 30 per cent of the investment in plant and machinery with an upper limit of Rs 5 crore.

The units are also eligible for reimbursement of 100 per cent insurance premium on insurance of building and plant and machinery for a maximum period of 5 years from the date of commencement of commercial production/operation.

The financial outlay of IDS, 2017 for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand was only Rs 131.90 crore, which was released during 2021-2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023