A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake shakes northern Chile

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook northern Chile on Wednesday but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was registered at 2048 local time 0048 GMT, and its epicenter was 41 kilometers 25 miles south-southwest of Coquimbo, Chile.

PTI | Santiago | Updated: 07-09-2023 06:45 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 06:45 IST
A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake shakes northern Chile
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook northern Chile on Wednesday but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was registered at 20:48 local time (00:48 GMT), and its epicenter was 41 kilometers (25 miles) south-southwest of Coquimbo, Chile. The quake had a depth of 41 kilometers (25 miles).

Chile's national emergency office did not report any damages or injuries.

Chile is located in the so-called "Ring of Fire" in the Pacific and experiences frequent earthquakes. In 2010, a magnitude 8.8 earthquake and subsequent tsunami claimed 526 lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

