UP: 3 arrested for wildlife smuggling, 500 parrots of restricted species recovered

Three persons alleged to be part of an interstate gang involved in wildlife smuggling were arrested here on Thursday and 500 parrots of restricted species were recovered from their possession, police said.

Injamam, Mohammad Wasim and Mohammad Arif were arrested on a tip off from the Keedganj area when they were going from Prayagraj to Varanasi, said Navendu Kumar, Deputy SP, Special Task Force.

The team recovered parrots kept in five cages and a plastic bag, Kumar said, adding that the recovered parrots were handed over to the forest department.

The accused were taking the parrots to Asansol in West Bengal after buying them from Mastan Market in Prayagraj, he said.

They were booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

