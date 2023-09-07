Left Menu

UP: 3 arrested for wildlife smuggling, 500 parrots of restricted species recovered

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 07-09-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 17:03 IST
UP: 3 arrested for wildlife smuggling, 500 parrots of restricted species recovered
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons alleged to be part of an interstate gang involved in wildlife smuggling were arrested here on Thursday and 500 parrots of restricted species were recovered from their possession, police said.

Injamam, Mohammad Wasim and Mohammad Arif were arrested on a tip off from the Keedganj area when they were going from Prayagraj to Varanasi, said Navendu Kumar, Deputy SP, Special Task Force.

The team recovered parrots kept in five cages and a plastic bag, Kumar said, adding that the recovered parrots were handed over to the forest department.

The accused were taking the parrots to Asansol in West Bengal after buying them from Mastan Market in Prayagraj, he said.

They were booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023