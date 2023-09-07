UP: 3 arrested for wildlife smuggling, 500 parrots of restricted species recovered
- Country:
- India
Three persons alleged to be part of an interstate gang involved in wildlife smuggling were arrested here on Thursday and 500 parrots of restricted species were recovered from their possession, police said.
Injamam, Mohammad Wasim and Mohammad Arif were arrested on a tip off from the Keedganj area when they were going from Prayagraj to Varanasi, said Navendu Kumar, Deputy SP, Special Task Force.
The team recovered parrots kept in five cages and a plastic bag, Kumar said, adding that the recovered parrots were handed over to the forest department.
The accused were taking the parrots to Asansol in West Bengal after buying them from Mastan Market in Prayagraj, he said.
They were booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tussle between Nitish Kumar govt and Raj Bhavan escalates over appointment of VCs
ICC Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav extends his stay at top in T20I; Shubman Gill climbs to 4th spot in ODI
Anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court frames charges against ex-MP Sajjan Kumar
Telangana HC suspends judge who ordered FIR against CEC Rajiv Kumar over minister's poll affidavit
Telangana HC suspends judge who ordered FIR against CEC Kumar over minister's poll affidavit