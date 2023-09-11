Left Menu

A cosmic flower with blue petals | Check out this image by Very Large Telescope

Devdiscourse News Desk | Garching | Updated: 11-09-2023 16:36 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 16:36 IST
A cosmic flower with blue petals | Check out this image by Very Large Telescope
Image Credit: ESO/A. Cikota et al.

The European Southern Observatory's Picture of the Week features several galaxies, with the most fascinating being the one surrounded by four light-blue dots - resembling a flower with blue petals.

Captured by ESO's Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile, the image shows a pattern dubbed an Einstein Cross. The four blue petals are actually images of a distant galaxy hidden behind the orange galaxy at the centre, which acts as a gravitational lens, bending the light emitted from the distant galaxy around it, resulting in several images of the distant galaxy, distorted and magnified.

Gravitational lensing is a vital tool that allows astronomers to discover hidden galaxies that would be otherwise invisible. The hidden galaxy in this VLT image appears as four images around the central lens galaxy, forming a cross-like (or flower-like) pattern so-called an Einstein Cross.

VLT, the world's most advanced visible-light astronomical observatory, is made up of four Unit Telescopes with main mirrors of 8.2m diameter and four movable 1.8m diameter Auxiliary Telescopes. It is the most productive individual ground-based facility.

This particular observation was conducted using the Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) instrument at VLT. The instrument splits the light coming from every point within the area being observed into a rainbow or spectrum, providing astronomers with a wealth of information about the objects within the field of view.

According to ESO's post, the results of these observations show that the distant galaxy is forming stars at a rapid rate. Since light left the galaxy when the Universe was about 20% of its current age, studying it provides clues about how galaxies formed in the early Universe.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023