Flooding in eastern Libya displaces at least 30,000 people, according to UN agency
Devastating floods that engulfed a coastal city in eastern Libya have displaced at least 30,000 people, the U.N. migration agency says.
The International Organization for Migration said Wednesday that the flooding caused significant infrastructure damage in the city of Derna, which is almost inaccessible for humanitarian aid workers.
