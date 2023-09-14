PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 14
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- SoftBank-backed Arm prices shares at $51 apiece ahead of IPO - Goldman fires transaction banking chief over communication policy breaches
- Deloitte warns UK staff of about 800 job cuts - US snack company Mars pledges $1 bln in fresh emissions reductions push
Overview - Shares in UK chip designer Arm Holding Plc have been priced at $51 per share before trading begins on Thursday, giving the company a market valuation of $52.3 billion.
- Goldman Sachs Group fired several executives in its transaction banking unit after they violated the firm's communications policy - Deloitte is set to cut approximately 800 jobs in its UK division, according to a person familiar with the plans, equivalent to about 3% of its workforce of 27,000 people in the country.
- US snack company Mars has pledged to invest $1 billion over the next three years in an effort to achieve net zero by 2050, after failing to meet an earlier emissions reduction target. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
