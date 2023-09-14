Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 14

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2023 06:09 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 06:09 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 14

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- SoftBank-backed Arm prices shares at $51 apiece ahead of IPO - Goldman fires transaction banking chief over communication policy breaches

- Deloitte warns UK staff of about 800 job cuts - US snack company Mars pledges $1 bln in fresh emissions reductions push

Overview - Shares in UK chip designer Arm Holding Plc have been priced at $51 per share before trading begins on Thursday, giving the company a market valuation of $52.3 billion.

- Goldman Sachs Group fired several executives in its transaction banking unit after they violated the firm's communications policy - Deloitte is set to cut approximately 800 jobs in its UK division, according to a person familiar with the plans, equivalent to about 3% of its workforce of 27,000 people in the country.

- US snack company Mars has pledged to invest $1 billion over the next three years in an effort to achieve net zero by 2050, after failing to meet an earlier emissions reduction target. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023