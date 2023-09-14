PM Modi dedicates Merry-Go-Round rail system to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated the MGR (Merry-Go-Round) system -- from Talaipalli Coal Mine to NTPC Lara STPS -- to the nation at an event in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh.

The 65-km-long electrified MGR System will play a key role in the generation of low-cost and reliable power from NTPC Lara, thus strengthening the energy security of the country, stated state-owned power giant NTPC said in a statement.

According to the statement, the MGR system built at a cost of Rs 2,071 crore will be utilised for delivery of low-cost and higher-grade coal from NTPC’s Talaipalli coal mine to 1,600 (2x800) MW NTPC Lara Super Thermal Power Station in Chhattisgarh.

The coveted project will also be connected to the Howrah- Mumbai main railway line, which can be utilised for the transportation of coal to other parts of the country. Further, it stated that the existing transportation system, which is delivering 20,000 tonnes of coal on a daily basis, will reach up to 8 MMTPA of coal transportation at its full capacity.

The MGR System will be a testimony to technological marvel in coal transportation from coal mines to power stations. With a 61-meter Girder Bridge over the existing railway line at Kotarlia, the MGR system also boasts of more than 200 bridges and culverts on its complete stretch, it stated.

