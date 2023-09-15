Left Menu

ngVLA: Astronomy’s next great instrument one step closer to becoming reality

ngVLA: Astronomy’s next great instrument one step closer to becoming reality
The next generation Very Large Array (ngVLA), an upcoming largest astronomical array in North America, is set to become a reality after receiving a 3-year, $21 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) which will help further its design.

"Despite challenging economic times, this award demonstrates a strong commitment from the research community and the NSF to create astronomy’s next great instrument, and continue U.S. radio astronomy leadership. NRAO is committed to begin construction of the ngVLA later this decade," said Tony Beasley, Director of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO).

ngVLA is a future radio telescope with 263 dish antennas distributed across North America, designed to address some of the biggest questions that radio astronomy can help answer. With a ten-fold improvement in sensitivity compared to the current VLA, the powerful telescope will be able to detect faint objects in the universe.

ngVLA will help transform humans' understanding of how the seeds of life are made in space and even delivered to other forming planets. Additionally, with its ability to process data quickly, astronomers will be able to spend more time studying known objects in greater detail.

The ngVLA prototype antenna is expected to be delivered to the VLA site in New Mexico in the summer of 2024. It will undergo extensive testing before being integrated into the current VLA and commence full scientific operations by 2035.

