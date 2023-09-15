Left Menu

15-09-2023
PM to inaugurate phase 1 of India International Convention and Expo Centre on Sunday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), named YashoBhoomi, in Dwarka and also the extension of Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 on Sunday.

Noting that it is Modi's vision of having a world-class infrastructure for hosting meetings, conferences, and exhibitions in the country, officials said the operationalization of YashoBhoomi at Dwarka will be a big boost to the exercise.

With a total project area of over 8.9 lakh sq m and a total built-up area of more than 1.8 lakh sq m, it will find its place among the world's largest MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) facilities, they said. The convention center, built across more than 73,000 sq m of area, comprises 15 convention rooms including the main auditorium, the grand ballroom, and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates. It has the largest LED media facade in the country, the officials said. The main auditorium is the plenary hall for the convention center and is equipped with a seating capacity of around 6,000 guests. The auditorium has one of the most innovative automated seating systems which allows the floor to be a flat floor or an auditorium-style tiered seating for different seating configurations, they said.

The grand ballroom, with a unique petal ceiling, can host around 2,500 guests. It also has an extended open area that can seat up to 500 people. The 13 meeting rooms that are spread across eight floors are envisaged to hold a variety of meetings of different scales, they added.

Yasho Bhoomi also offers one of the largest exhibition halls in the world. It consists of materials and objects inspired by Indian culture in the form of terrazzo floors with brass inlay representing rangolis patterns, suspended sound-absorbent metal cylinders, lit-up patterned walls, the officials said.

It also demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability as it is equipped with a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment system with 100 percent wastewater reuse, rainwater harvesting, and rooftop solar panels, and its campus has received Green Cities Platinum certification from CII's Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), they said.

It will also be connected to the Delhi Airport Metro Express line with the inauguration of the new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25. Officials said the Delhi Metro will also increase the operational speed of Metro trains on the Airport Express Line from 90 km/hr to 120 km/hr reducing the travel time. The total journey from New Delhi to YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 will take about 21 minutes.

