Left Menu

Non-inclusion of handloom in Vishwakarma scheme shows Centre's step-motherly treatment of Bengal: Min

West Bengal MSME Minister Chandranath Sinha on Saturday alleged that the non-inclusion of the handloom sector in the PM Vishwakarma scheme shows the Centres step-motherly treatment of the state.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the PM Vishwakarma scheme on Sunday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-09-2023 17:52 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 17:52 IST
Non-inclusion of handloom in Vishwakarma scheme shows Centre's step-motherly treatment of Bengal: Min
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal MSME Minister Chandranath Sinha on Saturday alleged that the non-inclusion of the handloom sector in the PM Vishwakarma scheme shows the Centre's ''step-motherly treatment'' of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the PM Vishwakarma scheme on Sunday. The new scheme aims at supporting artisans and craftspersons across the country.

''The handloom industry provides direct or indirect employment to around 6.5 lakh people in West Bengal. But by not covering the sector in the scheme, the Centre has once again shown its step-motherly treatment of the state,'' Sinha told PTI over the phone.

The scheme aims to provide skill training, credit support, incentives for digital transaction, toolkit incentives, and marketing support to artisans engaged in 18 identified traditional trades.

''In the 18 traditional trades announced in the first phase of the scheme, handloom remains missing,'' he said.

The minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) said that the state government has already implemented a number of schemes to support artisans, including the West Bengal Artisans and Craftspersons Development Scheme and the West Bengal Shilp Haat Yojana.

The total outlay for the PM Vishwakarma scheme is Rs 13,000 crores spread out from 2023-24 to 2027-28.

The 18 traditional artisans covered in the first phase of the scheme are carpenters, boat-makers, armourers, blacksmiths, hammer and tool kit makers, locksmiths, goldsmiths, potters, barbers, traditional doll and toy makers, sculptors, stone-breakers, fishing net makers, basket/mat/broom makers/coir weavers, cobblers and footwear artisans, washermen, masons, garland makers and tailors.

An official said that more trades may be covered in the scheme in future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023