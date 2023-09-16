Heavy rains affect normal life in Indore, more than 200 persons rescued from low-lying areas

More than 200 persons were rescued from low-lying areas amid heavy rain in Indore in Madhya Pradesh in the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

Deputy Director of India Meteorological Department V P S Chandel said 171 millimetres (6.73 inches) of rainfall was recorded in Indore city in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30am on Saturday.

District Magistrate Ilayaraaja T said more than 200 people were rescued in the past 24 hours with the help of State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and home guards.

''Those rescued include 21 villagers stranded on an island in Gambhir river after flooding in Kalaria village of Rau tehsil, he said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rakesh Parmar said the 21 persons, comprising women, children, fishermen and farmers, were rescued by sending lifeboats.

On receiving information that a pregnant woman was stranded in the rains, a medical team was sent to Gawala village on a lifeboat and it helped her deliver, officials said, adding that both mother and newborn are healthy.

Normal life was affected through the day in Indore city due to heavy rains since Friday evening, which caused water-logging, leading to schools being given a holiday across the district, officials said.

