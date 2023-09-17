Left Menu

Andaman MP threatens hunger strike, mass agitation if NH 4 not repaired by Sep 30

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 17-09-2023 12:40 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 12:40 IST
Andaman MP threatens hunger strike, mass agitation if NH 4 not repaired by Sep 30
Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma threatened to go on a hunger strike and mass agitations if National Highway 4 was not repaired by September 30 by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

The NH-4 is a very crucial communication link for the people of the union territory because it is the only road route which connects South Andaman with parts of North and Middle Andaman.

The Congress MP alleged that the ND 4 was in 'non-motorable' condition and full of potholes but no action was taken to repair the important highway.

''I personally travelled through NH-4 in a government bus and it was scary. The condition of the highway is not only pathetic but also life-threatening. Despite repeated reminders, nothing has been done for the repair of the road. I have decided to go on a hunger strike on October 1 and mass agitations if the 'non-motorable' National Highway-4 was not repaired by September 30,'' the Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP said.

Sharma said, ''If you travel through NH-4 you will get a feeling that the road is full of potholes....not potholes on the road. I feel sorry for the people, especially elderly persons, pregnant women, and students who travel through this dangerous stretch.''

