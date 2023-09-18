Australia govt awards global biometric collection service to VFS Global

Visa service provider VFS Global on Monday said the Australian government has awarded the global biometric collection service across seven regions to the company. With this, VFS Global will provide services at 165 centres of the Australian Biometric Collection Centres (ABCC) across the world, in addition to existing locations where the visa service provider is already present, the company said in a statement. The regions include the Americas, Mekong, Middle East, North Africa, North Asia, Pacific, South Asia and Southeast Asia. According to the agreement, VFS Global's core services include biometric collection and identity verification, digital assistance with online visa applications submission and online payment assistance on the Department of Home Affairs, Australia, ImmiAccount portal. The company will also provide additional services such as remote interview hosting, document and claim checking, paper digitisation and local addressing and document delivery. ''Over many years, the department and VFS Global have enjoyed a successful partnership, during which VFS Global has continued to demonstrate flexibility as the department's needs have evolved over time. ''We look forward to the continued growth of this partnership and roll out of the biometrics collection program under the new agreement,'' Anthony Phillips, Director of In-Person Services and Support, Department of Home Affairs, said. The rollout would take place in two broad phases with 59 centres to be operational by January 1, 2024 and the rest under phase 2 in line with the department's directives. ''This global award is another testament of our business excellence and trusted partnership with the Department of Home Affairs, Australia. We have been working with the department since 2004 and we will continue to elevate the experience of travellers across the world bound to Australia,'' VFS Global Chief Commercial Officer Jiten Vyas said.

