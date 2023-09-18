Left Menu

Students launch campaign at Ladakh's Khardongla to sensitize people on ozone layer

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-09-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 19:03 IST
Students launch campaign at Ladakh's Khardongla to sensitize people on ozone layer
  • Country:
  • India

Scores of students reached out to tourists and cab drivers on one of the world's highest motorable roads Khardongla in Ladakh to sensitise them about the dangers of ozone layer depletion.

The campaign, supported by both students and staffers of the Nobra government college, aimed at mobilising people to take immediate action in safeguarding the ozone layer, participants of the campaign said.

The students, who were on a five-day educational-cum-exposure tour to Kargil, interacted with security personnel deployed there, tourists, and cab drivers, they said. They spread awareness about the dangers of ozone layer depletion and ways to preserve it as well as requested people to become ozone-friendly citizens and promote the use of ozone-friendly goods and services, the participants said. The students also took a pledge to protect the planet and conserve natural resources for future generations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023