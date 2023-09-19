5 women among 8 passengers killed as bus falls into canal in Punjab's Muktsar

Eight passengers, including five women, were killed and some feared missing after a private bus carrying around 35 people fell into the Sirhind feeder canal in Muktsar district on Tuesday, officials said. At least 10 passengers who escaped unhurt in the incident were rescued while 12 injured passengers shifted to hospital, they said.

The incident took place at around 1:30 pm near Jhabelwali village on the Muktsar-Kotkapura road after the bus skidded off the road when brakes were applied, the officials said, adding it was raining at the time of the incident.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was called for the rescue operation. The bus was going from Muktsar to Kotkapura.

Muktsar Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kanwarjeet Singh said 10-15 passengers were rescued when the bus fell into the canal. They did not suffer any injuries, Singh said, adding 12 passengers sustained injuries.

According to Muktsar Deputy Commissioner Ruhee Dugg, according to the bus operator, the total number of passengers in the bus could be around 35.

It is feared that some passengers might have been swept away by the strong current of water in the canal, Dugg said.

The officials said a helpline has also been launched and the families of missing passengers, if any, can share information about them on this number.

The NDRF team carried out a search operation through their motor boats in the canal to locate missing passengers, if any.

The SDM said an area of three kilometers was searched and the operation will resume on Wednesday morning.

The deputy commissioner said the bus had been taken out of the canal with the help of a crane.

Among the deceased, two hailed from Rajasthan, two each from Fazilka and Faridkot and one each from Bathinda and Muktsar districts in Punjab, said the officials.

