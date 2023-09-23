Left Menu

Heavy rains lash parts of Odisha, more showers likely

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-09-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 19:22 IST
Heavy rains lash parts of Odisha, more showers likely
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains lashed parts of Odisha on Saturday and more showers are likely in the state over the next two days as the result of a cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand coupled with an active monsoon, the weather office said.

The rains have mostly affected the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, and the Mayurbhanj district, the director of Regional Meteorological Centre HR Biswas said.

In the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday, the state recorded an average rainfall of 4 mm. Kaptipada in Mayurbhanj recorded the highest rainfall of 68 mm, followed by Udala (52 mm) of the same district, and Kankadahad (47.4 mm) in Dhenkanal.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu asked the collectors of the districts that have been issued a yellow alert to remain prepared.

Since the onset of the monsoon in June, the state has received 1,081 mm rainfall which is 3 per cent less than the normal, a senior official said.

The state may receive more rain as a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood on September 29, a weather official said.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Andaman Sea and its adjoining areas of the Bay of Bengal, he said, adding that the system may gradually intensify further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023