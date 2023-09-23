Left Menu

Delhi L-G reviews civic infrastructure, flags poor condition of some roads

In an interview to PTI earlier this month, Saxena had said the beautification of other parts of Delhi would also be carried out. He has already started carrying out inspections of areas that need beautification.Saxena spoke to PTI ahead of the G20 Summit.

Lt Governor VK Saxena on Saturday reviewed the cleanliness and the infrastructure at various places in Delhi and flagged the poor condition of some roads and drains. In an interview to PTI earlier this month, Saxena had said the beautification of other parts of Delhi would also be carried out. He has already started carrying out inspections of areas that need beautification.

Saxena spoke to PTI ahead of the G20 Summit. Vast stretches of the national were redeveloped for the mega event. ''Starting from Yudhisthir Setu at ISBT, reviewed cleanliness and civic infra across GT Road-Shastri Park, Dilshad Garden and Kakardooma,'' Saxena said in a post on X.

''Roads in disrepair, chocked drains, heaps of garbage, unpruned trees and encroachments mar the area. Will personally monitor a revamp from tomorrow,'' he said.

