Assam's Manas National Park to reopen for visitors on October 1

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-09-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 15:49 IST
Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam's Baksa district will reopen for tourists from October 1, an official notification said on Wednesday.

The world heritage site has been closed since June 5 due to the monsoon season.

A special event will be organised at the Bahbari range to mark the reopening of the park. The reopening will be subject to weather conditions.

The park is famed for Royal Bengal Tiger, Asian Elephant, Greater One-horned Rhinoceros, Clouded Leopard, Gangetic Dolphin, Red Panda, Golden Langur, Pygmy Hog, Assam Roofed Top Turtle, and Hispid Hare.

A total of 450 species of birds have been identified in the park.

