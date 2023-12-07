Kolkata's New Town mini zoo to get tigers, lions early next year
Harinalay, the mini zoo in Kolkata’s New Town area, will soon get a pair of lions and tigers, a senior official said on Thursday.
Construction of enclosures for the lions and tigers will be completed soon, the official said, adding that the animals are likely to be released there by April 2024.
The official said a pair of Royal Bengal tigers will be shifted from Bengal Safari in North Bengal, while a lioness will be brought from Alipore Zoological Garden here. However, there's no word from where the lion will be brought, the official added. ''We will have to see what the other zoos will like to take from us for giving us the lions and tigers as part of the exchange programme,'' the official said.
Besides the lions and tigers, a red-tailed monkey will also be on display in the zoo soon. Recently, a Hoolock Gibbon was released in one of the enclosures.
