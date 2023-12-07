Left Menu

Kolkata's New Town mini zoo to get tigers, lions early next year

However, theres no word from where the lion will be brought, the official added. We will have to see what the other zoos will like to take from us for giving us the lions and tigers as part of the exchange programme, the official said.Besides the lions and tigers, a red-tailed monkey will also be on display in the zoo soon.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-12-2023 15:02 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 14:58 IST
Kolkata's New Town mini zoo to get tigers, lions early next year
Representative Image Image Credit: Unsplash
  • Country:
  • India

Harinalay, the mini zoo in Kolkata’s New Town area, will soon get a pair of lions and tigers, a senior official said on Thursday.

Construction of enclosures for the lions and tigers will be completed soon, the official said, adding that the animals are likely to be released there by April 2024.

The official said a pair of Royal Bengal tigers will be shifted from Bengal Safari in North Bengal, while a lioness will be brought from Alipore Zoological Garden here. However, there's no word from where the lion will be brought, the official added. ''We will have to see what the other zoos will like to take from us for giving us the lions and tigers as part of the exchange programme,'' the official said.

Besides the lions and tigers, a red-tailed monkey will also be on display in the zoo soon. Recently, a Hoolock Gibbon was released in one of the enclosures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023