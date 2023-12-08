Left Menu

SBI General rolls out dedicated helpline to assist flood-affected customers

Customers, who have experienced losses because of the floods and heavy rainfall, SBI General will waive the paperwork requirement wherever practicable, a company statement said.In case of smaller claims, immediate settlements would be offered to help the affected, the statement added.

Insurance provider SBI General has launched an emergency helpline service to serve flood-affected customers due to Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu, the company said on Friday.

A dedicated team from SBI General Insurance has been set up to manage queries and process claims in fast-track mode.

Customers seeking the service of SBI General Insurance can contact the toll-free number 1800 102 1111 or can send a short message service (SMS) to 561612. They can also email to customer-care@sbigeneral.in.

''SBI General follows a process of Express Claims settlement for losses of up to Rs 10 lakh for affected customers. Customers, who have experienced losses because of the floods and heavy rainfall, SBI General will waive the paperwork requirement wherever practicable,'' a company statement said.

In case of smaller claims, immediate settlements would be offered to help the affected, the statement added.

