Left Menu

Leopard run over by goods train in Gujarat's Surat

PTI | Surat | Updated: 10-12-2023 16:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 16:48 IST
Leopard run over by goods train in Gujarat's Surat
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard was run over by a goods train on the outskirts of Surat city in Gujarat on Sunday, an official said.

The forest department was alerted about the incident around 6 am, and the carcass has been recovered and sent for post-mortem, in-charge divisional forest officer (DFO) Anand Kumar said. Leopard sightings are rare in the Amroli area of Surat city, where the incident occurred, but the big cats find their way into the locality from the forests of south Gujarat, he said.

''We have decided to set up trap cameras to find out about their presence in the area,'' the officer said.

Gujarat has seen a rise in its leopard population, with the latest census putting their numbers at 2,274 in 2023, a 63 per cent rise from 1,395 in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023