Left Menu

Flamingo rescued from creek in Mumbai

A flamingo was rescued after it got stuck in the mud on the banks of a creek in the eastern suburb of Kanjurmarg here on Monday, a forest official said. The forest department, in coordination with RAWW Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare, rescued the bird and got it examined, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 20:10 IST
Flamingo rescued from creek in Mumbai
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A flamingo was rescued after it got stuck in the mud on the banks of a creek in the eastern suburb of Kanjurmarg here on Monday, a forest official said. A fisherman spotted the bird in distress in the afternoon and contacted the forest department, following which help was sent to the site, he said. The forest department, in coordination with RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare), rescued the bird and got it examined, the official said. The sub-adult bird got separated from its flock due to low tide and was attacked by crows. The bird was examined, treated and stabilised and was declared fit to be released after a few hours, said Pawan Sharma, founder of RAWW and the honorary wildlife warden with the forest department. Flamingos regularly visit Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai creeks in winter. The bird was released to its natural habitat and reunited with a large flock in the nearby radius, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023