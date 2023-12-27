Left Menu

China expresses 'heartfelt thanks' for Taiwan quake relief assistance

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-12-2023 07:57 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 07:57 IST
China's Taiwan Affairs Office on Wednesday expressed its "heartfelt thanks" to the organisations, enterprises and business people of Taiwan for their aid after the recent earthquake in China.

The Taiwanese donations to the quake relief work mean both sides are "families" across the Taiwan Strait, said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson at the Taiwan Affairs Office, at a regular news conference.

Earlier this month, northwest China was struck by a magnitude-6.2 earthquake that destroyed over 200,000 homes and killed more than 100 people.

