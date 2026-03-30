US Lawmakers Support Taiwan's Push for $40B Defense Budget Amid Tensions with China

A delegation of US senators expressed their support for Taiwan's stalled $40 billion special defense budget during a visit to Taipei, aimed at strengthening ties and countering China's influence. The budget is designed to enhance Taiwan's missile defense and indigenous defense industry.

The bipartisan group's visit comes amid rising tensions ahead of a scheduled summit between US President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Key topics at the summit are expected to include US arms sales to Taiwan, which China opposes vehemently, claiming Taiwan as a rogue province.

China's Foreign Ministry condemned the lawmakers' visit, urging the US to cease official exchanges with Taiwan. Meanwhile, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te reassured the US lawmakers of his government's commitment to enhancing self-defense and US cooperation, urging parliament to expedite the defense budget approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)