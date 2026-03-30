Left Menu

US Lawmakers Support Taiwan's Push for $40B Defense Budget Amid Tensions with China

A bipartisan group of US senators pledged support for Taiwan's $40 billion special defense budget that is stalled in parliament. The visit comes ahead of a summit between President Trump and China's Xi Jinping, as Taiwan seeks to bolster defense capabilities against Chinese pressure. US arms sales to Taiwan are also anticipated to be a key topic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:01 IST
US Lawmakers Support Taiwan's Push for $40B Defense Budget Amid Tensions with China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A delegation of US senators expressed their support for Taiwan's stalled $40 billion special defense budget during a visit to Taipei, aimed at strengthening ties and countering China's influence. The budget is designed to enhance Taiwan's missile defense and indigenous defense industry.

The bipartisan group's visit comes amid rising tensions ahead of a scheduled summit between US President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Key topics at the summit are expected to include US arms sales to Taiwan, which China opposes vehemently, claiming Taiwan as a rogue province.

China's Foreign Ministry condemned the lawmakers' visit, urging the US to cease official exchanges with Taiwan. Meanwhile, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te reassured the US lawmakers of his government's commitment to enhancing self-defense and US cooperation, urging parliament to expedite the defense budget approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Navy Boosts Combat Prowess with Trio of New GRSE-Built Ships

Indian Navy Boosts Combat Prowess with Trio of New GRSE-Built Ships

 India
2
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi's Economic Management Amid Crisis

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi's Economic Management Amid Crisis

 India
3
Amit Shah Claims Victory Over Naxal Menace, Blaming Congress for Prolonged Violence

Amit Shah Claims Victory Over Naxal Menace, Blaming Congress for Prolonged V...

 India
4
Transforming Tamil Nadu: A Vision for Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Transforming Tamil Nadu: A Vision for Inclusive Growth and Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026