BJP MLA urges CM Shinde to take up cluster project after clearance of rubber firm workers' dues

BJP MLA from Thane Sanjay Kelkar has appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to facilitate settlement of dues of a rubber company workers here before initiating a cluster development project on a plot where the firm was located.
Kelkar, whose party is an ally of the Shiv Sena led by Shinde, in a statement on Sunday said he was hopeful that the chief minister will empathise with the workers of the company, which is now closed, and take positive action in the matter.
Shinde on Saturday performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the cluster development scheme in the Wagle Estate area of Thane.
The CM said following the death of 18 people in the Sairaj building crash in 1998, he decided that the city needed cluster redevelopment of old and dilapidated buildings.
